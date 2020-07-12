/
mountain view
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:05 AM
61 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, Bend, OR
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1952 NE Zachary Ct - Unit 2
1952 Northeast Zachary Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07/2020. No Pets. This sunny and bright unit in a NE Bend four-plex backs up to Pilot Butte State Park.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
21355 NE Brooklyn Place
21355 Brooklyn Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2020 sqft
21355 NE Brooklyn Place Available 05/08/20 Newer construction / Community pool - Beautiful home in the Mirada neighborhood Welcoming open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3128 Northeast Wells Acres Road
3128 Northeast Wells Acres Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1424 sqft
Pet friendly home with fenced yard in a great NE Bend neighborhood! This modern and beautiful craftsman home in NE Bend has an open floor plan and quality finishes throughout including stainless appliances, wood flooring in the kitchen and dining
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3059 NE Yellow Ribbon Dr
3059 Yellow Ribbon Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1725 sqft
3059 NE Yellow Ribbon Dr Available 09/01/20 Charming NE 3 Bedroom Home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home is located near schools and medical facilities. New paint and carpet throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
21248 Lily Way
21248 Lily Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2006 sqft
Tentatively available 08/24. No pets. Great two story home in Gardenside facing the neighborhood park with access gate to the park. Open floor plan, gas fireplace & much more. Features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a bonus room area upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1
882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE - 882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1638 sqft
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1340 NE Dempsey Dr.
1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2575 NE Jones Road
2575 Northeast Jones Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
Fully Furnished Home is NE Bend - Newer home in NE Bend. This home is offered fully furnished.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1528 SE Riviera Dr
1528 SE Riviera Dr, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1528 SE Riviera Dr Available 01/08/20 Single Level Duplex with large yard in SE Bend! - This very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home. About 1000 square feet with a step down living room and a rock fireplace (decoration only).
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
63167 Ne Black Powder Lane
63167 Northeast Black Powder Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1818 sqft
This Pahlisch-built single family home was built in 2014 and is located in the McCall Landing development, one block from Boyd Park. It’s location provides lots of natural light and mountain views.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain View
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,610
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
131 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/20/20 Location, Location, Location! 1 bedroom unit on the Deschutes River! - This one bedroom unit is nestled along five garden-like acres on the banks of the tantalizing Deschutes River.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
61361 Elkhorn St.
61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1062 SE Black Ridge Place
1062 Southeast Black Ridge Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
1062 SE Black Ridge Place Available 07/29/20 SE Bend House on Culdesac, All Appliances, Deck, Dbl Garage, Close to Park - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1643 Sw Knoll Ave
1643 SW Knoll Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in River West. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 22nd 2020.