Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bend, OR

River West
180 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Mountain View
3 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
Southwest Bend
4 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Mountain View
2 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.

Summit West
1 Unit Available
2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr
2976 Northwest Terra Meadow Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2034 sqft
Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog considered. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath craftsman style home is on the west side of Shevlin Meadows. Two gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and a Great room. Attached double car garage and fully fenced backyard.

River West
1 Unit Available
1243 NW Stannium
1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC.

Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61155 SW Kepler
61155 Kepler St, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2052 sqft
61155 SW Kepler Available 07/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Home in Southwest Bend! - This beautifully maintained home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in SW Bend is conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities.

Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
60959 Granite Drive
60959 Granite Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
SW Bend, 2 Baths, Large Deck, Fenced & RV Parking, Double Garage - This home is located in SW Bend on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with many trees.

Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61468 Brosterhous Rd
61468 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2090 sqft
61468 Brosterhous Rd Available 07/29/20 Solar Powered Home with Large yard and Bonus Room - Large home located directly off Brosterhous, close to the Old Mill District! 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious bonus room and separate office.

Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61187 Kepler
61187 Kepler Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1724 sqft
61187 Kepler Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SW Bend Home with Bonus Room! - This beautiful home in SW Bend won't last long! In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home has a bonus room on the main level.

Larkspur
1 Unit Available
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/10/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.

Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20557 Sun Meadow Way
20557 Sun Meadow Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
20557 Sun Meadow Way Available 07/10/20 Pahlisch Home in the Lovely Sun Meadow Neighborhood! - This home is in the quaint and desirable Sun Meadow Neighborhood, built by award winning Pahlisch Homes.

Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
63168 Peale St.

Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19968 Double Tree Court
19968 Doubletree Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
Charming Home on Large Lot! - This home is situated on a quarter acre lot. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.

Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20468 Brentwood Ave
20468 Brentwood Avenue, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor.

Larkspur
1 Unit Available
21198 Capella Place
21198 Capella Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1358 sqft
21198 Capella Place Available 07/27/20 21198 CAPELLA PLACE, BEND, OR 97702 - GANNON POINT - 21198 CAPELLA PLACE, BEND, OR 97702 - GANNON POINT Sorry, no showings until date available. Great features on Bends east side. Visitbend.

Mountain View
1 Unit Available
944 Lena Place
944 Northeast Lena Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1112 sqft
944 Lena Place Available 06/19/20 NE 2 Bath House, All Appliances, Gas Heat, Double Garage, Fenced Yard - This NE 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on a quiet cul de sac near Costco, Bus Lines & the Hospital.

Larkspur
1 Unit Available
21277 Capella Place
21277 Capella Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1460 sqft
21277 Capella Place Available 06/23/20 Eastside House, 2.5 Baths, Gas Heat/Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Large Fenced Yard, Dbl Garage - This Eastside 2-story house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1460 sq ft.

River West
1 Unit Available
1828 SW Forest Ridge Ave.
1828 Southwest Forest Ridge Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1172 sqft
1828 SW Forest Ridge Ave. Available 07/20/20 Desirable West-Side Location! PETS WELCOME - Don't miss this opportunity to live on the West side of Bend! This home has a unique floorplan and is nestled among tall pine trees.

Larkspur
1 Unit Available
652 SE Gleneden Place
652 Southeast Gleneden Place, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1962 sqft
652 SE Gleneden Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is bright and spacious! The kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas.

Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
683 SW Peak View Place
683 Southwest Peak View Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1689 sqft
Stunning Southwest Bend Town Home! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the heart of the Old Mill District.

Mountain View
1 Unit Available
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue
21367 Northeast Eagle Crossing Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1585 sqft
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue Available 07/05/20 Newer One Story Home in Bend 3/2 - Adorable newer one story home in Bend. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open floor plan, fireplace, two-car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups.

River West
1 Unit Available
743 NW Harmon Blvd
743 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
743 NW Harmon Blvd Available 08/05/20 Charming Westside Home, Walk to Breweries and Drake Park, Furnished! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath Westside home has it all! Walk into the upstairs part of the home and you will find a spacious living room
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bend, OR

Finding an apartment in Bend that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

