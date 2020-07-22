/
/
/
old farm district
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Old Farm District, Bend, OR
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
5 Units Available
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20796 SE Helen Ln.
20796 Southeast Helen Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1844 sqft
20796 SE Helen Ln. Available 08/18/20 SE Bend 3bed/2.5bath Single Family Home - Large 3bed/2.5bath single family home located off Reed Market and SE 15th in SE Bend's Reed Point subdivision.
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20872 SE Humber Ln.
20872 Humber Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2030 sqft
20872 SE Humber Ln. Available 09/01/20 Short term fully furnished property in one of Bend's finest communities! Don't miss this! - Don't miss the rare opportunity to live in one of Bend's finest communities, The Bridges at Shadow Glen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61445 Little John Lane
61445 Little John Lane, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
61445 Little John Lane Available 08/08/20 Single level 4 bedroom charmer in Nottingham - Darling, 4 bedroom, warm and cozy Single level charmer in Nottingham Square. custom paint and granite counter tops in the beautiful remodeled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Old Farm District
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61268 Bronze Meadow Ln
61268 Bronze Meadow Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3045 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath -,Office - Large loft - Fenced - - Large 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, large loft area, and great room. Tandem 3 car garage, Large fenced back yard, open floor plan great for entertaining. Call Brian for details and showing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61361 Elkhorn St.
61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20412 Whistle Punk Rd
20412 Whistlepunk Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Shared House (Roommate) - 2/1 Semi-Private - Great living arrangement opportunity. Owner lives in house with (2) dogs. House layout is such that there is a private 2 bed/1 bath with several large closets that would be exclusively yours.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20166 Merriewood Lane
20166 Merriwood Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1745 sqft
20166 Merriewood Lane Available 08/15/20 Home Near Old Mill District, quiet neighborhood. - Absolutely darling, 2 story home. Within walking distance to Old Mill District. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1062 SE Black Ridge Place
1062 Southeast Black Ridge Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
1062 SE Black Ridge Place Available 07/29/20 SE Bend House on Culdesac, All Appliances, Deck, Dbl Garage, Close to Park - SE 3 Bdrm, 2 bath Mfg House backs up to Bend Senior Center, Larkspur Park and Trail.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
21248 Lily Way
21248 Lily Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2006 sqft
Tentatively available 08/24. No pets. Great two story home in Gardenside facing the neighborhood park with access gate to the park. Open floor plan, gas fireplace & much more. Features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a bonus room area upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
20055 Badger Rd
20055 Badger Road, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2053 sqft
Tentatively available 07/17/2020. No pets preferred. NEW interior paint and NEW flooring! Large 4 bedroom home located on West side of Hwy 97. This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen, tile counters and washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
20118 Stonegate Dr
20118 Stonegate Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2595 sqft
Tentatively available 09/01/2020. Pet considered. Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Stonegate neighborhood. This two-story home has a bonus family room located upstairs that includes a wet bar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
235 SE Yew Ln - Unit H
235 Southeast Yew Lane, Bend, OR
Studio
$350
200 sqft
VIDEO TOUR **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $100 of first month's rent. Available Now! Commercial Office Space is available in SE Bend. Approximately 200 Sq. Ft. Building includes all utilities except internet and phone.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
339 SW Garfield Ave
339 Southwest Garfield Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
339 SW Garfield Ave Available 05/15/20 Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home * Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave / Gas Range * Utility Room
1 of 13
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
61610 Summer Shade Dr
61610 Summer Shade Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month.
1 of 7
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1528 SE Riviera Dr
1528 SE Riviera Dr, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1528 SE Riviera Dr Available 01/08/20 Single Level Duplex with large yard in SE Bend! - This very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home. About 1000 square feet with a step down living room and a rock fireplace (decoration only).
Results within 5 miles of Old Farm District
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
67 Units Available
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1039 sqft
Soar to new heights at Central Oregon’s most-coveted new address. Here at The Nest, located on the westside of Bend, Oregon, we can’t wait to be your home base. The place you rely on to accommodate your busy, active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
118 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
13 Units Available
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,304
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.