Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
River West
2 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
$750
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Mountain View
2 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
21277 Capella Place
21277 Capella Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1460 sqft
21277 Capella Place Available 06/23/20 Eastside House, 2.5 Baths, Gas Heat/Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Large Fenced Yard, Dbl Garage - This Eastside 2-story house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1460 sq ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
River West
1 Unit Available
1536 NW 10th Street
1536 NW 10th St, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1536 NW 10th Street Available 07/11/20 West Side Location - Location Location 8 Plex on the NW side of Bend 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61146 Sydney Harbor
61146 Southeast Sydney Harbor Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1854 sqft
61146 Sydney Harbor Available 07/15/20 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN - 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE - Bend, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN Sorry, no showings until date available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20484 SE Byron Avenue
20484 Byron Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1747 sqft
20484 SE Byron Avenue Available 06/18/20 Newer Beauty in Farmington Reserve......3 bedroom 2.5 bath + loft, 2 story Charmer. A/C, Double Car garage, fenced yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Farmington Reserve.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
637 NW Compass Lane
637 Northwest Compass Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2560 sqft
637 NW Compass Lane Available 07/01/20 Large home on Awbrey Butte - Thoughtfully designed open and airy bungalow on Awbrey Butte. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63347 Lamoine Ln.
63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19711 Hollygrape Street
19711 Hollygrape Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION . Sorry no showings until date available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61155 SW Kepler
61155 Kepler St, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2052 sqft
61155 SW Kepler Available 07/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Home in Southwest Bend! - This beautifully maintained home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in SW Bend is conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19823 Kenzie Avenue
19823 Kenzie Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1935 sqft
Open floorplan 3 BR with main level master suite in SW Bend This beautiful two story home is centrally located on a quiet street in desirable SW Bend.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20578 SE Cameron Ave.
20578 Cameron Avenue, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
***Do Not Disturb Tenants*** Almost brand new 4 bedroom home in the Stone Creek Community. Move-in ready early-mid July.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
River West
1 Unit Available
1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue
1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3138 sqft
Stunning 3 BR + office in RiverWest neighborhood This beautiful two-story luxury home is located just a block from Newport Market, Hillside Park and the restaurants and coffee shops on Newport Avenue.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane
20803 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Modern 3 BR / 2.5 BA + den in NE Bend This modern and beautiful home is located in a quiet, newer neighborhood close to Pine Nursery Park and the canal trails in NE Bend.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3341 Starview
3341 NW Starview Dr, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4293 sqft
3341 Starview Available 06/01/20 - 3341 NW Starview Dr 4 bedroom 4 bathrooms + office Nice open kitchen with granite slab counters and top of the line stainless appliances 4293 sq ft, Nice large deck with seasonal mountain views Washer/Dryer

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
River West
1 Unit Available
1756 NW Harriman Street
1756 Northwest Harriman Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1450 sqft
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown 3 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bend, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bend renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

