apartments with washer dryer
20 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR with washer-dryer
7 Units Available
Old Farm District
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,635
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
133 Units Available
River West
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
11 Units Available
Mountain View
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,324
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Summit West
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
61210 Larkspur Loop
61210 Southeast Larkspur Loop, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
61210 Larkspur Loop Available 08/11/20 Single level home in Foxborough! + an office! - This single level home in the Foxborough neighborhood is a must see! There are 2 bedrooms, plus an office, and 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
20367 Lois Way
20367 Lois Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
Custom single level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, slab-granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A/C unit, tiled bathroom, double sink in master bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1638 sqft
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space.
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1642 sqft
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River! This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend.
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.
1 Unit Available
Century West
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
1 Unit Available
River West
152 SW Westpine Pl.
152 SW Westpine Pl, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Westside Condo, 2 Master Suites, 1 Car Garage! - Private, cozy and quiet condo located in SW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping.
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
1232 SW Tanner Court
1232 Southwest Tanner Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1432 sqft
1232 SW Tanner Court Available 08/05/20 3Bed/2bath Single Level in SW Bend - Interior photos to come! Great single level 3bed/2bath on a quiet cul-de-sac in SW Bend convenient to the Old Mill and Hwy 97.
Results within 5 miles of Bend
Contact for Availability
18575 Century Drive #922
18575 Southwest Century Drive, Seventh Mountain, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
7th Mountain Resort, Furnished Condo w/Full Kitchen & Bath, All Utilities INCLUDED - Great condo is nestled in the trees with National Forest views at Inn of The 7th Mountain! This furnished condo unit includes a full kitchen with range,
Results within 10 miles of Bend
1 Unit Available
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd
4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1790 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.