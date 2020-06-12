/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bend, OR
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Mountain View
3 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mountain View
5 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
River West
180 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Southwest Bend
4 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1536 NW 10th Street
1536 NW 10th St, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1536 NW 10th Street Available 07/11/20 West Side Location - Location Location 8 Plex on the NW side of Bend 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Bend
1 Unit Available
345 NW Hill St
345 Northwest Hill Street, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
943 sqft
345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61146 Sydney Harbor
61146 Southeast Sydney Harbor Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1854 sqft
61146 Sydney Harbor Available 07/15/20 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN - 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE - Bend, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN Sorry, no showings until date available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1340 NW Cumberland
1340 Northwest Cumberland Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1410 sqft
1340 NW Cumberland Available 08/01/20 Charming NW Cottage - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/10/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A
1297 Northeast Dawson Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! 1 small dog considered. Two bedroom, two bathroom single level duplex unit with mountain views in Northeast Bend. Close to schools, hospital and shopping. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Carpet throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
1 of 14
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Century West
1 Unit Available
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
1 of 7
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
1528 SE Riviera Dr
1528 SE Riviera Dr, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1528 SE Riviera Dr Available 01/08/20 Single Level Duplex with large yard in SE Bend! - This very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home. About 1000 square feet with a step down living room and a rock fireplace (decoration only).
Results within 10 miles of Bend
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16354 Skyliners Road
16354 Skyliners Road, Deschutes County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1003 sqft
Self Isolation Paradise - Fully Furnished in Deschutes Forest - Looking for a quiet and cozy place to spend in isolation? Look no further than Skyliner Base Camp, a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath on almost half an acre in Deschutes Forest.