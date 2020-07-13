Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bend, OR

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
11 Units Available
Mountain View
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
6 Units Available
Old Farm District
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,640
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
131 Units Available
River West
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
2 Units Available
Southwest Bend
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Mountain View
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
61361 Elkhorn St.
61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
1062 SE Black Ridge Place
1062 Southeast Black Ridge Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
1062 SE Black Ridge Place Available 07/29/20 SE Bend House on Culdesac, All Appliances, Deck, Dbl Garage, Close to Park - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
River West
1643 Sw Knoll Ave
1643 SW Knoll Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in River West. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 22nd 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Bend
20412 Whistle Punk Rd
20412 Whistlepunk Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Shared House - 2/1 Semi-Private - Great living arrangement opportunity. Owner lives in house with (2) dogs. House layout is such that there is a private 2 bed/1 bath with several large closets that would be exclusively yours.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
61210 Larkspur Loop
61210 Southeast Larkspur Loop, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
61210 Larkspur Loop Available 08/11/20 Single level home in Foxborough! + an office! - This single level home in the Foxborough neighborhood is a must see! There are 2 bedrooms, plus an office, and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
20367 Lois Way
20367 Lois Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
Custom single level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, slab-granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A/C unit, tiled bathroom, double sink in master bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
1798 SE Ironwood Ct.
1798 Southeast Ironwood Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1607 sqft
1798 SE Ironwood Ct. Available 07/15/20 SE Bend 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1642 sqft
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River! This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
21164 Reed Market Rd
21164 Southeast Reed Market Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
853 sqft
2 Unit multi-family home This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, DW, and gas range. Has W/D hook ups just off the kitchen. New Wall gas heater recently installed.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/24/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
21355 NE Brooklyn Place
21355 Brooklyn Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2020 sqft
21355 NE Brooklyn Place Available 05/08/20 Newer construction / Community pool - Beautiful home in the Mirada neighborhood Welcoming open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3341 Starview
3341 NW Starview Dr, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4293 sqft
3341 Starview Available 06/01/20 - 3341 NW Starview Dr 4 bedroom 4 bathrooms + office Nice open kitchen with granite slab counters and top of the line stainless appliances 4293 sq ft, Nice large deck with seasonal mountain views Washer/Dryer

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
339 SW Garfield Ave
339 Southwest Garfield Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
339 SW Garfield Ave Available 05/15/20 Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home * Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave / Gas Range * Utility Room

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
61610 Summer Shade Dr
61610 Summer Shade Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month.

