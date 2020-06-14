8 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bend, OR

/
1 bedroom apartments
River West
180 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Mountain View
3 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
772 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
Boyd Acres
4 Units Available
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Southwest Bend
4 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
594 sqft
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
River West
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,200
640 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/03/20 Bright and Quaint Pioneer Park Condo, Downtown Location, Month to Month Rental - This 1 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located downtown Bend. There is a murphy bed in the living room for extra sleep accommodations.
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space.
Century West
1 Unit Available
19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126
19717 Mount Bachelor Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished Condo - Tastefully remodeled fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo Close to downtown and the Old Mill District 20 min drive to Mt Bachelor Ski Resort This first floor unit awards beautiful views of majestic trees and
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.