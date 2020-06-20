9405 Shallow Lake Ct.

Amenities

fire pit fireplace

Stylish 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room - Beautifully detailed home that offers so much! This home offers you an open concept for the kitchen, living room and dining room.

There are 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace to cozy up to when the weather gets colder. The kitchen is equipped with all your cooking appliances to make wonderful family meals. This home boasts of an outdoor kitchen and firepit, which would be great for entertaining or relaxing quietly after a long day. A security system, sprinkler system, Moore schools, close to FAA Center, 10 minutes from the airport, easy access to I-44 and 240, and close to Shopping, dining and entertainment.



(RLNE5817763)