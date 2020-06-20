All apartments in Oklahoma City
9405 Shallow Lake Ct.
9405 Shallow Lake Ct.

9405 Shallow Lake Ct · (405) 740-6064
Location

9405 Shallow Lake Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Penn South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stylish 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room - Beautifully detailed home that offers so much! This home offers you an open concept for the kitchen, living room and dining room.
There are 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace to cozy up to when the weather gets colder. The kitchen is equipped with all your cooking appliances to make wonderful family meals. This home boasts of an outdoor kitchen and firepit, which would be great for entertaining or relaxing quietly after a long day. A security system, sprinkler system, Moore schools, close to FAA Center, 10 minutes from the airport, easy access to I-44 and 240, and close to Shopping, dining and entertainment.

(RLNE5817763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have any available units?
9405 Shallow Lake Ct. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Shallow Lake Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. offer parking?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have a pool?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Shallow Lake Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
