9308 NW 70TH STREET

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open Plan - Beautiful Home - Yukon Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,301 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2017 in the Meadow Lake Addition. Tons of open space as soon as you come through the door. Beautiful kitchen with a pantry. Massive master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Utility room. Energy efficient home. Yukon Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Stove and dishwasher and refrigerator

Directions: On N. County Line Rd go W. on W. Wilshire Blvd, S. on Meadow Lake Dr, W. on NW 70th Street.



(RLNE5107856)