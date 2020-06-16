All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:00 AM

9308 NW 70TH STREET

9308 Northwest 70th Street · (405) 313-6820
Location

9308 Northwest 70th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9308 NW 70TH STREET · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open Plan - Beautiful Home - Yukon Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,301 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2017 in the Meadow Lake Addition. Tons of open space as soon as you come through the door. Beautiful kitchen with a pantry. Massive master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Utility room. Energy efficient home. Yukon Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Stove and dishwasher and refrigerator
Directions: On N. County Line Rd go W. on W. Wilshire Blvd, S. on Meadow Lake Dr, W. on NW 70th Street.

(RLNE5107856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have any available units?
9308 NW 70TH STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have?
Some of 9308 NW 70TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 NW 70TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9308 NW 70TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 NW 70TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 NW 70TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9308 NW 70TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 NW 70TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have a pool?
No, 9308 NW 70TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9308 NW 70TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 NW 70TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 NW 70TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
