8217 Golden Oaks Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates. The kitchen features granite countertops, a walk in pantry, plenty of cabinet space, and all appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave)! Other features include brick floors, 3 fireplaces, and wooden beams. Large master suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, a large spa tub, multi-head shower & double vanity. Upstairs AND downstairs laundry rooms! Large screened in back patio for outdoor living! Beautiful backyard! Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1999 per month and deposit is $1999. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.