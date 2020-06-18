All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

8217 Golden Oaks Road

8217 Golden Oaks Road · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
10/18 Neighborhood Watch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates. The kitchen features granite countertops, a walk in pantry, plenty of cabinet space, and all appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave)! Other features include brick floors, 3 fireplaces, and wooden beams. Large master suite with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, a large spa tub, multi-head shower & double vanity. Upstairs AND downstairs laundry rooms! Large screened in back patio for outdoor living! Beautiful backyard! Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1999 per month and deposit is $1999. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have any available units?
8217 Golden Oaks Road has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have?
Some of 8217 Golden Oaks Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Golden Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Golden Oaks Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Golden Oaks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Golden Oaks Road is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Golden Oaks Road does offer parking.
Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Golden Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 8217 Golden Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 8217 Golden Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Golden Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Golden Oaks Road has units with dishwashers.
