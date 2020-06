Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

7513 Comrade Lane Available 09/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in Yukon - *Pre-Leasing*



Ready to view in person on September 14th!



You have to see this home... it has beautiful extras not found in our other rental homes.

The openness of the kitchen and living room is perfect for any entertaining to be done or maybe a movie night at home.This kitchen includes all the appliances needed and a beautiful counter top design that will make any kitchen look great!Our master suite is located right off of the kitchen, giving a little privacy from the other bedrooms and the bathroom includes a tub along with a separate shower stall.The desired covered patio is great for grilling or just sitting outside enjoying the private backyard after a long day.



Meadow Lakes community is located just east of John Kilpatrick Turnpike off of W Wilshire Boulevard.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5118327)