All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 7216 NW 102nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
7216 NW 102nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7216 NW 102nd Street

7216 Northwest 102nd Street · (405) 434-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7216 Northwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Eagle Lake Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7216 NW 102nd Street · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.

Lots of updates! Walk into a large living room with new vinyl floors through THE WHOLE HOUSE! Updated bathrooms and counters with stunning stone. Natural light flows elegantly throughout the house. Master on opposite side of bedrooms with double sinks, separate shower/tub with jets, large closet with great shelving. Stainless appliances and a brand new dishwasher in kitchen! Eat-in dining area surrounded by windows. Huge fenced backyard AND the front and back grass are so taken care of.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
PC Schools: Ralph Downs/Hefner/PC North

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE5845873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 NW 102nd Street have any available units?
7216 NW 102nd Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 NW 102nd Street have?
Some of 7216 NW 102nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 NW 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7216 NW 102nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 NW 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 NW 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7216 NW 102nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7216 NW 102nd Street does offer parking.
Does 7216 NW 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 NW 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 NW 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 7216 NW 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7216 NW 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7216 NW 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 NW 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 NW 102nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7216 NW 102nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity