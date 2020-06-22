7216 NW 102nd Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.



Lots of updates! Walk into a large living room with new vinyl floors through THE WHOLE HOUSE! Updated bathrooms and counters with stunning stone. Natural light flows elegantly throughout the house. Master on opposite side of bedrooms with double sinks, separate shower/tub with jets, large closet with great shelving. Stainless appliances and a brand new dishwasher in kitchen! Eat-in dining area surrounded by windows. Huge fenced backyard AND the front and back grass are so taken care of.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

PC Schools: Ralph Downs/Hefner/PC North



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



