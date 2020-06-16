All apartments in Oklahoma City
4212 NW 144th Terrace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

4212 NW 144th Terrace

4212 Northwest 144th Terrace · (405) 822-3925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4212 Northwest 144th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Remington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3046 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This property features large four bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with spacious bath, jetted tub, his/hers vanity, shower, and a private toilet. There are three living areas including the library, a family room with a 70' flat screen tv over the wood burning fireplace. The third living area leads to the enclosed sun-room which houses the ping-pong table. The granite counter-top kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, microwave, table-top stove, conventional oven, dishwasher, & refrigerator. There are two full baths and a guest private toilet. This is a fully furnished home. The furniture can be removed for resident who has their own furniture. Long term-stay welcome but short term stay will be considered. Property is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Seeking very clean and responsible family. No application fees but income & prior rental history must be verified. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have any available units?
4212 NW 144th Terrace has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have?
Some of 4212 NW 144th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 NW 144th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4212 NW 144th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 NW 144th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4212 NW 144th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4212 NW 144th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 NW 144th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4212 NW 144th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4212 NW 144th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 NW 144th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 NW 144th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
