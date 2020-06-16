4212 NW 144th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This property features large four bedrooms including a huge master bedroom with spacious bath, jetted tub, his/hers vanity, shower, and a private toilet. There are three living areas including the library, a family room with a 70' flat screen tv over the wood burning fireplace. The third living area leads to the enclosed sun-room which houses the ping-pong table. The granite counter-top kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, microwave, table-top stove, conventional oven, dishwasher, & refrigerator. There are two full baths and a guest private toilet. This is a fully furnished home. The furniture can be removed for resident who has their own furniture. Long term-stay welcome but short term stay will be considered. Property is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Seeking very clean and responsible family. No application fees but income & prior rental history must be verified. .