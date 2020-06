Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 2 bed Duplex for rent near NW 36th and Portland! Ready for move in! - Located west of Portland and south of NW 36th. From NW 36th and Portland go south to NW 34th and take that west to the duplex. New paint, new counter tops and new carpet in bedroom! Fireplace in living and lots of storage. Washer and dryer connections inside. Smaller fenced backyard. Easy to show so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 to schedule a time to see the inside, or visit our website at dsprops.com to see a video and get more information!



(RLNE2782261)