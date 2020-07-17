All apartments in Oklahoma City
2916 Thompson Farm Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2916 Thompson Farm Ln

2916 Thompson Farm Lane · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2916 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2916 Thompson Farm Ln · Avail. now

$1,399

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath w/ Split Floor Plan! - Wow!! You do NOT want to miss out on this recently updated stunning 4 bedroom home!!

With an open and spacious family living area & open concept kitchen! Gorgeous Cabinets will invite you into the open concept kitchen, with granite countertops , breakfast bar and access to large fully fenced backyard right from your kitchen!

Split floor plans allow for privacy in the master Suite. You'll love the walk-in Master closet, Dual vanity sinks and Large tub for a relaxing "spa day" at home! Equipped with a dedicated Laundry room and attached garage w/ recently added storm shelter inside garage floor!!

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing! (Once available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5889148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have any available units?
2916 Thompson Farm Ln has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have?
Some of 2916 Thompson Farm Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Thompson Farm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Thompson Farm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Thompson Farm Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln offers parking.
Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have a pool?
No, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have accessible units?
No, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Thompson Farm Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Thompson Farm Ln has units with dishwashers.
