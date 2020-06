Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 Bed In Mustang Schools - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. This is in the Fountain Grass Neighborhood just down the street from sought after Mustang Valley Elementary School. Large living room with lots of light. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a pantry. Split floor plan with the master separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Master suite has a large walk in closet and a shower tub combo. Large backyard with nice covered patio. Move in Ready on 6/15. Call today for a showing!



For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com



(RLNE5817904)