2401 NW 162nd Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SO Much Space! Storm Shelter! Corner Lot! - This home is located in Seminole Pointe off of 164th and Pennsylvania.



Largest house in Seminole Pointe with 2,200+ square feet! Massive amounts of storage. XL living room with space for friends and family. Kitchen with center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, a PANTRY and large windows! Formal dining could also be used as a study. Large bedrooms and 2 large, extra linen closets in the hallway. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate tub/shower, huge closet with upper hanging for out of season clothes. Utility room has ANOTHER great closet. Tandem garage allows for 3 cars or just that extra storage everyone needs. STORM SHELTER in garage floor! Great fenced backyard on a huge corner lot!



3 Bed, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Tandem Garage

Edmond Schools: Angie Debo/Summit/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE3345124)