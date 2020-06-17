All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2401 NW 162nd Terrace

2401 Northwest 162nd Terrace · (405) 434-5373
Location

2401 Northwest 162nd Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2401 NW 162nd Terrace · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SO Much Space! Storm Shelter! Corner Lot! - This home is located in Seminole Pointe off of 164th and Pennsylvania.

Largest house in Seminole Pointe with 2,200+ square feet! Massive amounts of storage. XL living room with space for friends and family. Kitchen with center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, a PANTRY and large windows! Formal dining could also be used as a study. Large bedrooms and 2 large, extra linen closets in the hallway. Master bathroom has double vanity and separate tub/shower, huge closet with upper hanging for out of season clothes. Utility room has ANOTHER great closet. Tandem garage allows for 3 cars or just that extra storage everyone needs. STORM SHELTER in garage floor! Great fenced backyard on a huge corner lot!

3 Bed, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Tandem Garage
Edmond Schools: Angie Debo/Summit/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE3345124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have any available units?
2401 NW 162nd Terrace has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have?
Some of 2401 NW 162nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 NW 162nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2401 NW 162nd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 NW 162nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 NW 162nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 NW 162nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
