Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest

19704 Serenade Way · (405) 463-0040 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19704 Serenade Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
N.W. Oklahoma County

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
$150 OFF First FULL Months Rent!!!! Exquisite Newer Home with 3/2/2 Open Floor plan!!! - Wonderful layout in this 1246 ft new home. The front door opens to an expansive living room that will wow all your guests. Continue to impress all friends and family in the gorgeous kitchen boasting granite countertops. Natural light makes this house amazing from the plethora of large windows. High ceilings throughout help an already great house feel airy and bigger than others. Want more??? ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, Enormous wood privacy fenced in the back yard will be the place for the kids or your next gathering. Great neighborhood amenities include a community pool, community playground, and clubhouse.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 3/20/2020!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5612724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have any available units?
19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have?
Some of 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest currently offering any rent specials?
19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest pet-friendly?
Yes, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest is pet friendly.
Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest offer parking?
Yes, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest does offer parking.
Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have a pool?
Yes, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest has a pool.
Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have accessible units?
No, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest does not have accessible units.
Does 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest has units with dishwashers.
