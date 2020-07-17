All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 1825 NW 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
1825 NW 35th Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

1825 NW 35th Street

1825 Northwest 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1825 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Original Military Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Modern updates include new wood flooring, new tile, granite countertops, white cabinetry/woodwork, and subway tiles in the kitchen and bathroom! The kitchen has a refrigerator and stainless steel range included. Central heat and air. Indoor laundry room with a washer and dryer included! There is a detached garage with side access to the backyard. Large, fully fenced in backyard! Great location close to Penn Square Mall, Classen Blvd, and major highways for commuting! Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $895 per month and deposit is $895. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 NW 35th Street have any available units?
1825 NW 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 NW 35th Street have?
Some of 1825 NW 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 NW 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1825 NW 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 NW 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 NW 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1825 NW 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1825 NW 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1825 NW 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 NW 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 NW 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1825 NW 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1825 NW 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1825 NW 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 NW 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 NW 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers