1825 NW 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Updated, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Modern updates include new wood flooring, new tile, granite countertops, white cabinetry/woodwork, and subway tiles in the kitchen and bathroom! The kitchen has a refrigerator and stainless steel range included. Central heat and air. Indoor laundry room with a washer and dryer included! There is a detached garage with side access to the backyard. Large, fully fenced in backyard! Great location close to Penn Square Mall, Classen Blvd, and major highways for commuting! Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $895 per month and deposit is $895. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.