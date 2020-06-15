All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 17709 Black Hawk Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
17709 Black Hawk Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

17709 Black Hawk Cir

17709 Black Hawk Circle · (405) 388-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17709 Black Hawk Circle, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17709 Black Hawk Cir · Avail. Jul 10

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
17709 Black Hawk Cir Available 07/10/20 1771 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedrooms + Study- Built in 2011- Edmond Schools - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405) 388-5258 to schedule your showing.

Due to current social distancing recommendations by the WHO and local guidelines put in place, showings will not take place while the home is occupied. Home will be available for showings on July 2nd and available for move in on July 9th.

Property is located in the Silverhawk Addition, on N. Pennsylvania Ave and N.W. 178th St., only 2 miles from Quails Springs shopping and entertainment district. It sits on a cul-de-sac and offers 3 bedrooms and a study. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, pond and park and walking trails.

Edmond Schools - tenant to verify all information
Elementary: Westfield
Middle: Summit
High: Santa Fe

Pets Welcome
$25 Monthly Pet Rent - up to 25lbs
$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +
(breed restrictions apply - see leasing realtor for details)

(RLNE2154230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have any available units?
17709 Black Hawk Cir has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have?
Some of 17709 Black Hawk Cir's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17709 Black Hawk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17709 Black Hawk Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17709 Black Hawk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17709 Black Hawk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir offer parking?
No, 17709 Black Hawk Cir does not offer parking.
Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17709 Black Hawk Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 17709 Black Hawk Cir has a pool.
Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have accessible units?
No, 17709 Black Hawk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17709 Black Hawk Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 17709 Black Hawk Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17709 Black Hawk Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity