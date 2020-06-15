Amenities

17709 Black Hawk Cir Available 07/10/20 1771 Sq. Ft. 3 Bedrooms + Study- Built in 2011- Edmond Schools - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405) 388-5258 to schedule your showing.



Due to current social distancing recommendations by the WHO and local guidelines put in place, showings will not take place while the home is occupied. Home will be available for showings on July 2nd and available for move in on July 9th.



Property is located in the Silverhawk Addition, on N. Pennsylvania Ave and N.W. 178th St., only 2 miles from Quails Springs shopping and entertainment district. It sits on a cul-de-sac and offers 3 bedrooms and a study. Enjoy the neighborhood pool, pond and park and walking trails.



Edmond Schools - tenant to verify all information

Elementary: Westfield

Middle: Summit

High: Santa Fe



Pets Welcome

$25 Monthly Pet Rent - up to 25lbs

$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +

(breed restrictions apply - see leasing realtor for details)



(RLNE2154230)