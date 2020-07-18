All apartments in Oklahoma City
17633 Lead Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

17633 Lead Lane

17633 Lead Lane · (405) 919-3507
Location

17633 Lead Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Copper Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Edmond! As you enter you will be greeted by a warm, inviting entryway and formal dining room with new wood floors. Towards the back of the home is a spacious living room with a lovely fireplace which lends way to the open concept by flowing seamlessly into the kitchen with a giant breakfast bar, granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, tons of cabinets for storage + a pantry! The large double door bonus room off the entry is perfect for a second living area, study or bedroom. Large main bedroom and bathroom which features two closets, double sinks, separate jetted tub and walk-in shower. On the other side of the home are two large secondary bedrooms that share a hall bath. Gorgeous lawn and landscape gives the home great curb appeal and perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17633 Lead Lane have any available units?
17633 Lead Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17633 Lead Lane have?
Some of 17633 Lead Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17633 Lead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17633 Lead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17633 Lead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17633 Lead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 17633 Lead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17633 Lead Lane offers parking.
Does 17633 Lead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17633 Lead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17633 Lead Lane have a pool?
No, 17633 Lead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17633 Lead Lane have accessible units?
No, 17633 Lead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17633 Lead Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17633 Lead Lane has units with dishwashers.
