17633 Lead Lane

Beautiful Home in Edmond! As you enter you will be greeted by a warm, inviting entryway and formal dining room with new wood floors. Towards the back of the home is a spacious living room with a lovely fireplace which lends way to the open concept by flowing seamlessly into the kitchen with a giant breakfast bar, granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, tons of cabinets for storage + a pantry! The large double door bonus room off the entry is perfect for a second living area, study or bedroom. Large main bedroom and bathroom which features two closets, double sinks, separate jetted tub and walk-in shower. On the other side of the home are two large secondary bedrooms that share a hall bath. Gorgeous lawn and landscape gives the home great curb appeal and perfect for entertaining.