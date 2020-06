Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Come retreat at this chic cottage with a blend of sophisticated design and coastal warmth ideal for relaxed living. This light, bright and airy two bedroom, and one bath home is just blocks for The Plaza District where some of Oklahoma City's best dining experiences await. Upon entering the home you have a large living area with built in book caseswith an abundance of natural light. The living area opens to the dining room with built in cabinets. The spacious french blue kitchen is fully equipped with electric stove, dishwasher and quartz countertops. There is a quaint breakfast bar in the kitchen. The kitchen flows into a bonus room followed by the spacious mudroom with full washer and dryer.Each bedroom is spacious with a bath in between. The bath is complete with two sinks and jetted tub and plenty of storage space.