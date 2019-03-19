16609 Village Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

3 Bedroom/2 Dinning/Covered Patio/3 Car-Gated Community With Lawn Care Included - Fenwick Village Gardens - Contact Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 or shelly_jeffers@yahoo.com to schedule your showing.



Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home that features high ceilings and abundant storage throughout. A fully enclosed patio with brick fireplace and separate heat/air unit can easily function as a 2nd living space (the space is accessible from both kitchen & master bedroom). The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, lovely cabinetry, island and spacious pantry. Master bath has double vanities, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet with built ins.(UPDATE: Master Bathroom has had wallpaper removed and is now painted). Low maintenance back yard with stone patio backs to green area. The 3 car garage has built-in for additional storage.



$1950 per month With June Free (13 Month Lease) , $1800 per month for a two year Lease



Pet Policy:

$25 per month - pets up to 25 lbs.

$50 per month - pets 26 lbs. plus

(Breed Restrictions Apply see Leasing Agent for details)



Appliance Package Available for a monthly fee



Fenwick neighborhood offers walking trails, community ponds, pool & playground.



Edmond Schools

Elem: West Field

Middle: Summit

High: Santa Fe



