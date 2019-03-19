All apartments in Oklahoma City
16609 Village Garden Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

16609 Village Garden Drive

16609 Village Garden Drive · (405) 596-2482 ext. 23
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16609 Village Garden Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
Copper Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16609 Village Garden Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Dinning/Covered Patio/3 Car-Gated Community With Lawn Care Included - Fenwick Village Gardens - Contact Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 or shelly_jeffers@yahoo.com to schedule your showing.

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home that features high ceilings and abundant storage throughout. A fully enclosed patio with brick fireplace and separate heat/air unit can easily function as a 2nd living space (the space is accessible from both kitchen & master bedroom). The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops, lovely cabinetry, island and spacious pantry. Master bath has double vanities, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet with built ins.(UPDATE: Master Bathroom has had wallpaper removed and is now painted). Low maintenance back yard with stone patio backs to green area. The 3 car garage has built-in for additional storage.

$1950 per month With June Free (13 Month Lease) , $1800 per month for a two year Lease

Pet Policy:
$25 per month - pets up to 25 lbs.
$50 per month - pets 26 lbs. plus
(Breed Restrictions Apply see Leasing Agent for details)

Appliance Package Available for a monthly fee

Fenwick neighborhood offers walking trails, community ponds, pool & playground.

Edmond Schools
Elem: West Field
Middle: Summit
High: Santa Fe

(RLNE4413793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

