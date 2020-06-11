All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 16005 Petaluma Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
16005 Petaluma Pl
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

16005 Petaluma Pl

16005 Petaluma Place · (405) 596-2482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16005 Petaluma Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16005 Petaluma Pl · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
A contemporary 3 Bedrooms + study + formal dinning Jeff Click custom home in Edmond schools! - Text Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Property is located in Sonoma Lake, an addition with walking trails,pond, club house and swimming pool. Within 5 minutes from Kilpatrick turnpike. Conveniently located close to shopping and entertainment.

This home sits in a quiet street with 3 Bedrooms + Formal Dinning + formal dinning that can be used as a forth bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2.5 Car Garage. A contemporary/traditional Jeff Click custom home, with lots of details, neutral colors, granite countertops.

Edmond School District
Elementary: Angie Debo, Middle: Summit, High School: Santa Fe

Pets Welcome:
$25 Monthly Pet Fee - Pets 25 lbs. and under
$50 Monthly Pet Fee - Pets 26lbs and above

(RLNE2060687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16005 Petaluma Pl have any available units?
16005 Petaluma Pl has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16005 Petaluma Pl have?
Some of 16005 Petaluma Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 Petaluma Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16005 Petaluma Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16005 Petaluma Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16005 Petaluma Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16005 Petaluma Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16005 Petaluma Pl does offer parking.
Does 16005 Petaluma Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16005 Petaluma Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16005 Petaluma Pl have a pool?
Yes, 16005 Petaluma Pl has a pool.
Does 16005 Petaluma Pl have accessible units?
No, 16005 Petaluma Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16005 Petaluma Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16005 Petaluma Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16005 Petaluma Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity