16005 Petaluma Pl

A contemporary 3 Bedrooms + study + formal dinning Jeff Click custom home in Edmond schools! - Text Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Property is located in Sonoma Lake, an addition with walking trails,pond, club house and swimming pool. Within 5 minutes from Kilpatrick turnpike. Conveniently located close to shopping and entertainment.



This home sits in a quiet street with 3 Bedrooms + Formal Dinning + formal dinning that can be used as a forth bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2.5 Car Garage. A contemporary/traditional Jeff Click custom home, with lots of details, neutral colors, granite countertops.



Edmond School District

Elementary: Angie Debo, Middle: Summit, High School: Santa Fe



Pets Welcome:

$25 Monthly Pet Fee - Pets 25 lbs. and under

$50 Monthly Pet Fee - Pets 26lbs and above



