1305 Kenilworth Road.
1305 Kenilworth Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1305 Kenilworth Road

1305 Kenilworth Road · (405) 848-8818
Location

1305 Kenilworth Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright, and open home with remodeled kitchen and baths, vaulted ceilings, and a great lot! Walk through the inviting entry into a large living room with high ceilings, wood floors, and fireplace, that opens to the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen remodeled with custom cabinets, soft-close drawers, marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 2nd living room or study adjacent to kitchen with high ceilings. Large utility room, separate mudroom, and half bath as well as a spacious 2 car garage. The opposite side of the house features 2 large bedrooms with great closet space, beautiful remodeled hall bath, plus a master bedroom with high ceilings, large bathroom en suite, and wonderful closet space. Master bathroom complete with two separate sink/vanities, plus separate tub and shower. Fabulous lot and yard, adjacent to Nichols Hills, a wonderful location on a quiet street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1305 Kenilworth Road have any available units?
1305 Kenilworth Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Kenilworth Road have?
Some of 1305 Kenilworth Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Kenilworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Kenilworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Kenilworth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Kenilworth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 1305 Kenilworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Kenilworth Road offers parking.
Does 1305 Kenilworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Kenilworth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Kenilworth Road have a pool?
No, 1305 Kenilworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Kenilworth Road have accessible units?
No, 1305 Kenilworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Kenilworth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Kenilworth Road does not have units with dishwashers.

