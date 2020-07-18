1305 Kenilworth Road.

Amenities

Light, bright, and open home with remodeled kitchen and baths, vaulted ceilings, and a great lot! Walk through the inviting entry into a large living room with high ceilings, wood floors, and fireplace, that opens to the kitchen and dining room. Kitchen remodeled with custom cabinets, soft-close drawers, marble countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 2nd living room or study adjacent to kitchen with high ceilings. Large utility room, separate mudroom, and half bath as well as a spacious 2 car garage. The opposite side of the house features 2 large bedrooms with great closet space, beautiful remodeled hall bath, plus a master bedroom with high ceilings, large bathroom en suite, and wonderful closet space. Master bathroom complete with two separate sink/vanities, plus separate tub and shower. Fabulous lot and yard, adjacent to Nichols Hills, a wonderful location on a quiet street!