All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 10612-NW 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
10612-NW 21st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10612-NW 21st Street

10612 Northwest 21st Street · (405) 459-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10612-NW 21st Street · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered.
Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike. We are within walking distance to Lake Overholser where you can enjoy all that the lake has to offer.
All your space is maximized in this newer home with lots of storage throughout in this spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. This amazing living and kitchen area have an open layout that opens to your spacious backyard with a covered patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances for that modern look, a gas stove, pantry, breakfast bar, along with granite counters, a glass tile backsplash and mahogany stained cabinets are all finishing touches to this upgraded kitchen. With the mahogany stained wood cabinetry, baseboards, door frames, and accent wood extend throughout the entire home. You can do laundry in the comfort of your own home with your laundry room that has built in storage, which opens to your 2-car garage. Our quiet neighborhood has walkways throughout with a 2 beautiful ponds and includes a large playground area that features tables with covered canopies. Stop by or give us a call to come in and view your new home!

(RLNE5814331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612-NW 21st Street have any available units?
10612-NW 21st Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10612-NW 21st Street have?
Some of 10612-NW 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612-NW 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
10612-NW 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612-NW 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612-NW 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 10612-NW 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 10612-NW 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 10612-NW 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612-NW 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612-NW 21st Street have a pool?
No, 10612-NW 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 10612-NW 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 10612-NW 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10612-NW 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612-NW 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10612-NW 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity