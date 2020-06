Amenities

parking walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows. Tons of natural light!



Available 8/15/2020

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Sorry NO pets of any kind allowed at this complex



