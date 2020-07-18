All apartments in Norman
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

471 Elm Street

471 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

471 Elm Avenue, Norman, OK 73069
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for a cute, quaint home within walking distance of University of Oklahoma and Campus Corner then check this one out. Nice and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath with easy to maintain flooring, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cook stove. Living area has nice bookcases and extra storage in the bathroom. This is a no pets, non smoking unit. The new lease will go through May 31st, 2021. We can show this home either with FaceTime or on site. Security Deposit will be $850.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

