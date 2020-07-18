471 Elm Street

Amenities

LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for a cute, quaint home within walking distance of University of Oklahoma and Campus Corner then check this one out. Nice and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath with easy to maintain flooring, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Kitchen is complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cook stove. Living area has nice bookcases and extra storage in the bathroom. This is a no pets, non smoking unit. The new lease will go through May 31st, 2021. We can show this home either with FaceTime or on site. Security Deposit will be $850.00