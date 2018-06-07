All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 3921 Brownwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
3921 Brownwood Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

3921 Brownwood Lane

3921 Brownwood Lane · (405) 310-2796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3921 Brownwood Lane, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing. Gas fireplace surrounded by a beautiful wood mantel, breakfast area conveniently adjacent to the kitchen and a formal dining room. Laundry room with storage, 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen is complete with an electric cook stove and oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator and microwave. Excellent school system, located in the Castlerock Addition with access to swimming pool and play area. This is a No Pets and a non-smoking unit. Lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security Deposit will be $1550.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Brownwood Lane have any available units?
3921 Brownwood Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Brownwood Lane have?
Some of 3921 Brownwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Brownwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Brownwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Brownwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Brownwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 3921 Brownwood Lane offer parking?
No, 3921 Brownwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Brownwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Brownwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Brownwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3921 Brownwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3921 Brownwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3921 Brownwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Brownwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Brownwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3921 Brownwood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity