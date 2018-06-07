3921 Brownwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" We can either show this property on FaceTime or can meet you on site. A beautiful home with a large fenced in backyard. A covered porch that would be great for cookouts or just relaxing. Gas fireplace surrounded by a beautiful wood mantel, breakfast area conveniently adjacent to the kitchen and a formal dining room. Laundry room with storage, 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen is complete with an electric cook stove and oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator and microwave. Excellent school system, located in the Castlerock Addition with access to swimming pool and play area. This is a No Pets and a non-smoking unit. Lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security Deposit will be $1550.00