Amenities

in unit laundry range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. This is a very cute little house. Location is a plus. Close to University of Oklahoma, downtown Norman and east Norman. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric cook stove and oven. Includes a washer and dryer. This is a non-smoking home. Lease will go through May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $1050.00