208 Thompson Drive

Amenities
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" This home can be viewed with Face Time or can meet on site. A very cute 2 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Close to several amenities, including University of Oklahoma, restaurants, shopping and I-35. Has spacious backyard, kitchen dining room separated by cute bar. Kitchen has lots of storage, dishwasher, free standing stove/oven, and garbage disposal. Floors are tile except the bedrooms which have carpet. This is a no pets, non-smoking unit. Lease will go through May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $975.00.