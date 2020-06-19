All apartments in Norman
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

208 Thompson Drive

208 Thompson Drive · (405) 310-2796
Location

208 Thompson Drive, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" This home can be viewed with Face Time or can meet on site. A very cute 2 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Close to several amenities, including University of Oklahoma, restaurants, shopping and I-35. Has spacious backyard, kitchen dining room separated by cute bar. Kitchen has lots of storage, dishwasher, free standing stove/oven, and garbage disposal. Floors are tile except the bedrooms which have carpet. This is a no pets, non-smoking unit. Lease will go through May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $975.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Thompson Drive have any available units?
208 Thompson Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Thompson Drive have?
Some of 208 Thompson Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Thompson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Thompson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 208 Thompson Drive offer parking?
No, 208 Thompson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Thompson Drive has units with dishwashers.
