Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

201 N. Westchester Ave.

201 North Westchester Avenue · (316) 669-4903
Location

201 North Westchester Avenue, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room. The home is located down a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of Norman.
- 3BR, 2.5BA
- Central Heat & Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Fireplace
- Appliances
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Yard
- Wood Floors
- Pets Okay with Approval! No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
- $900 Move-in Fee
*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 405-216-4823!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

