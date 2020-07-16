201 N. Westchester Ave..

Amenities
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room. The home is located down a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of Norman.
- 3BR, 2.5BA
- Central Heat & Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Fireplace
- Appliances
- 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Yard
- Wood Floors
- Pets Okay with Approval! No Pet Rent. $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
- $900 Move-in Fee
*Rent Amount Shown is for Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 405-216-4823!