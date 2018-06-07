All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 1605 Ridgemont Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
1605 Ridgemont Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:19 PM

1605 Ridgemont Circle

1605 Ridgemont Circle · (405) 366-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1605 Ridgemont Circle, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 Ridgemont Circle · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1605 Ridgemont Circle Available 02/07/20 (3) Bedroom Available Early February! Pet Negotiable! - Walking distance to neighborhood park and walking trails. Large kitchen island! Pets negotiable with approved application and additional $300 per pet refundable deposit. The City of Norman requires all cats and dogs to be licensed. Proof of license is required.

Schools: Eisenhower Elem, Longfellow Mid, NNHS. Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are provided by a third party and subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

If you have not already please visit our main website for further details, all available properties and application process at www.bpmok.com. We do ask that you drive by locations of interest to ensure the area will work for you prior to scheduling viewings.

Please feel free to contact us at any time with questions and to schedule a showing! Bare Property Management, Inc (BPM) at 405.366.7368 or rent@bpmok.com.

BPM is a proud sponsor of Meal on Wheels of Norman. http://www.mealsonwheelsnorman.com/

(RLNE3595065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have any available units?
1605 Ridgemont Circle has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have?
Some of 1605 Ridgemont Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Ridgemont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Ridgemont Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Ridgemont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Ridgemont Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle offer parking?
No, 1605 Ridgemont Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Ridgemont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have a pool?
No, 1605 Ridgemont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have accessible units?
No, 1605 Ridgemont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Ridgemont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Ridgemont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1605 Ridgemont Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity