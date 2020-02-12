All apartments in Norman
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:05 PM

1121 E Louisiana

1121 East Louisiana Street · (405) 816-1717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft. Home comes furnished with fridge and washer/dryer. Wood flooring throughout highlight the quaintness of this home. Remodeled kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a fenced in back yard are a plus. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and OU. The monthly rental price is $950, and the deposit is $900. This rental is available beginning August 1, and it is a no smoking rental. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays for all utilities. Must have minimum credit score of 620 and may have co-signer. Don’t let this great home pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 E Louisiana have any available units?
1121 E Louisiana has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 E Louisiana have?
Some of 1121 E Louisiana's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 E Louisiana currently offering any rent specials?
1121 E Louisiana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 E Louisiana pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 E Louisiana is pet friendly.
Does 1121 E Louisiana offer parking?
Yes, 1121 E Louisiana does offer parking.
Does 1121 E Louisiana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 E Louisiana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 E Louisiana have a pool?
No, 1121 E Louisiana does not have a pool.
Does 1121 E Louisiana have accessible units?
No, 1121 E Louisiana does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 E Louisiana have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 E Louisiana does not have units with dishwashers.
