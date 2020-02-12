1121 E Louisiana

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft. Home comes furnished with fridge and washer/dryer. Wood flooring throughout highlight the quaintness of this home. Remodeled kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a fenced in back yard are a plus. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and OU. The monthly rental price is $950, and the deposit is $900. This rental is available beginning August 1, and it is a no smoking rental. Small pets will be considered. Tenant pays for all utilities. Must have minimum credit score of 620 and may have co-signer. Don’t let this great home pass you by!