All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave.
Lawton, OK
4623 NW Santa Fe Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
4623 NW Santa Fe Ave
4623 Northwest Santa Fe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4623 Northwest Santa Fe Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Cozy house - This house has been recently remodeled and is move in ready, very cozy, with 3 beds and 1.5 bath.
(RLNE3552167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have any available units?
4623 NW Santa Fe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawton, OK
.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawton Rent Report
.
Is 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4623 NW Santa Fe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawton
.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave offer parking?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have a pool?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4623 NW Santa Fe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
