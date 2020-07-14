Amenities
Easy, worry-free living is at your fingertips at Windrush, located in Edmond, OK! Enjoy spectacular apartment features like a cozy fireplace, tiled entryway, spacious kitchens with plenty of storage and private patios or balconies. Our community amenities will also blow you away. Take advantage of our incredible swimming pool and sundeck, inviting community clubhouse, business center, fitness center, playground and more. We offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options—browse our selection and fit the perfect space to fit your lifestyle.
12.7 miles south is thrilling downtown Oklahoma City! On your way in, visit the Oklahoma City Zoo, golf at the Lincoln Park Golf Course, check out art at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, tour Anthem Brewing Company or dine at Pearl’s Crabtown. In Edmond, grab a cup of joe at Aspen Coffee Company, hang out at Topgolf, walk through EC Hafer Park, shop Quail Springs Mall or grab dinner at Saki Sushi Bar.
