Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill bike storage package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal volleyball court

Easy, worry-free living is at your fingertips at Windrush, located in Edmond, OK! Enjoy spectacular apartment features like a cozy fireplace, tiled entryway, spacious kitchens with plenty of storage and private patios or balconies. Our community amenities will also blow you away. Take advantage of our incredible swimming pool and sundeck, inviting community clubhouse, business center, fitness center, playground and more. We offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options—browse our selection and fit the perfect space to fit your lifestyle.



12.7 miles south is thrilling downtown Oklahoma City! On your way in, visit the Oklahoma City Zoo, golf at the Lincoln Park Golf Course, check out art at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, tour Anthem Brewing Company or dine at Pearl’s Crabtown. In Edmond, grab a cup of joe at Aspen Coffee Company, hang out at Topgolf, walk through EC Hafer Park, shop Quail Springs Mall or grab dinner at Saki Sushi Bar.



