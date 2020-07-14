All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Windrush

200 W 15th St · (405) 349-4056
Location

200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 017 · Avail. Sep 16

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 024 · Avail. Sep 18

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 007 · Avail. Sep 10

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. Sep 17

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 093 · Avail. Aug 23

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windrush.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
volleyball court
Easy, worry-free living is at your fingertips at Windrush, located in Edmond, OK! Enjoy spectacular apartment features like a cozy fireplace, tiled entryway, spacious kitchens with plenty of storage and private patios or balconies. Our community amenities will also blow you away. Take advantage of our incredible swimming pool and sundeck, inviting community clubhouse, business center, fitness center, playground and more. We offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options—browse our selection and fit the perfect space to fit your lifestyle.

12.7 miles south is thrilling downtown Oklahoma City! On your way in, visit the Oklahoma City Zoo, golf at the Lincoln Park Golf Course, check out art at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, tour Anthem Brewing Company or dine at Pearl’s Crabtown. In Edmond, grab a cup of joe at Aspen Coffee Company, hang out at Topgolf, walk through EC Hafer Park, shop Quail Springs Mall or grab dinner at Saki Sushi Bar.

Contact us to join our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $750; Surety bond $131.25
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windrush have any available units?
Windrush has 8 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Windrush have?
Some of Windrush's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windrush currently offering any rent specials?
Windrush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windrush pet-friendly?
Yes, Windrush is pet friendly.
Does Windrush offer parking?
Yes, Windrush offers parking.
Does Windrush have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windrush offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windrush have a pool?
Yes, Windrush has a pool.
Does Windrush have accessible units?
Yes, Windrush has accessible units.
Does Windrush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windrush has units with dishwashers.
