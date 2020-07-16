All apartments in Edmond
Location

926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK 73034
Chowning Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful open concept home available now in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and includes stainless steel appliances (side by side refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher.) The kitchen opens up into the dining room and large family room featuring vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and is attached to a large spa-like master bathroom which boasts a double vanity with granite. The beautiful tile surrounding the bathtub and standalone walk-in shower will make getting ready for work or class the best part of your day. The master has not one but TWO walk-in closets. Remaining bedrooms have large closets with close proximity to the second bathroom with granite counter tops. The main living areas, kitchen, laundry room, hallways etc. have new wood tile and the bedrooms have new carpet. The home has 10 foot ceilings and ceiling fans in every bedroom and in the family room. The utility room includes a washer and dryer and a pantry! Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Castle Road have any available units?
926 Castle Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Castle Road have?
Some of 926 Castle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Castle Road currently offering any rent specials?
926 Castle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Castle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Castle Road is pet friendly.
Does 926 Castle Road offer parking?
Yes, 926 Castle Road offers parking.
Does 926 Castle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Castle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Castle Road have a pool?
No, 926 Castle Road does not have a pool.
Does 926 Castle Road have accessible units?
No, 926 Castle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Castle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Castle Road has units with dishwashers.
