926 Castle Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful open concept home available now in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and includes stainless steel appliances (side by side refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher.) The kitchen opens up into the dining room and large family room featuring vaulted ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and is attached to a large spa-like master bathroom which boasts a double vanity with granite. The beautiful tile surrounding the bathtub and standalone walk-in shower will make getting ready for work or class the best part of your day. The master has not one but TWO walk-in closets. Remaining bedrooms have large closets with close proximity to the second bathroom with granite counter tops. The main living areas, kitchen, laundry room, hallways etc. have new wood tile and the bedrooms have new carpet. The home has 10 foot ceilings and ceiling fans in every bedroom and in the family room. The utility room includes a washer and dryer and a pantry! Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last name(s), phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.