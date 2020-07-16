9 North Smythe Avenue.

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage. Both bedrooms have ample closet space and a hallway linen cabinet as well as two extra closets provide additional storage. New carpet and paint in 2019. One year old full size refrigerator/freezer and one year old full size washer/dryer included. Short walk to UCO or Edmond's 2nd street commercial district and easy access to I-35. Zoned to highly-rated elementary, middle and high schools. Yard maintenance included. Contact us today if you are interested as this one won't last long. No Smoking/No Pets Policy. Please do not disturb current tenants.