401 Falling Sky
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

401 Falling Sky

401 Falling Sky Dr · (405) 627-2324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Falling Sky Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor. Enriched with fine details, this home offers a split plan w 3 bedrooms, plus a study and 2 baths. The kitchen features granite, custom cabinetry, SS appliances with gas range and a glass-door pantry. The oversized master bedroom has new carpet & additional space for a reading nook. Master bath has double vanities, large jetted tub and a walk-in shower. Outstanding exterior features include fresh paint, a 6-person storm shelter, an oversized covered front porch with a swing, in-ground sprinkler system, a covered back patio and established landscaping designed for easy care. Rolling hills, mature trees and craftsman style homes put this special neighborhood into a category all its own - ideal location within walking distance to 2 parks and easy access to I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None.

