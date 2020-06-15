401 Falling Sky

Amenities

For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor. Enriched with fine details, this home offers a split plan w 3 bedrooms, plus a study and 2 baths. The kitchen features granite, custom cabinetry, SS appliances with gas range and a glass-door pantry. The oversized master bedroom has new carpet & additional space for a reading nook. Master bath has double vanities, large jetted tub and a walk-in shower. Outstanding exterior features include fresh paint, a 6-person storm shelter, an oversized covered front porch with a swing, in-ground sprinkler system, a covered back patio and established landscaping designed for easy care. Rolling hills, mature trees and craftsman style homes put this special neighborhood into a category all its own - ideal location within walking distance to 2 parks and easy access to I-35.