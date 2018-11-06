316 Ramblewood Terr - 1

Amenities

pool basketball court tennis court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Wonderful acre lot located in Edmond North schools. Neighborhood pools, basketball court, tennis court, and park all within walking distance. Home has seen recent remodel with new carpet, paint, and gas log fireplace. Wonderful traditional 4 bed 2 bath. , and nearly 1800sqft Edmond home.

Wonderful acre lot located in Edmond North schools. Neighborhood pools, basketball court, tennis court, and park all within walking distance. Home has seen recent remodel with new carpet, paint, and gas log fireplace. Wonderful traditional 4 bed 2 bath. , and nearly 1800sqft Edmond home.