Edmond, OK
316 Ramblewood Terr - 1
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:52 AM

316 Ramblewood Terr - 1

316 Ramblewood Ter · (405) 202-4924
Location

316 Ramblewood Ter, Edmond, OK 73034
Timber Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Amenities

pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Wonderful acre lot located in Edmond North schools. Neighborhood pools, basketball court, tennis court, and park all within walking distance. Home has seen recent remodel with new carpet, paint, and gas log fireplace. Wonderful traditional 4 bed 2 bath. , and nearly 1800sqft Edmond home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have any available units?
316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have?
Some of 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 offer parking?
No, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 has a pool.
Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Ramblewood Terr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
