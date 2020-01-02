All apartments in Edmond
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

2905 Pheasant Run

2905 Pheasant Run · (405) 215-0796
Location

2905 Pheasant Run, Edmond, OK 73012
The Trails South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2905 Pheasant Run · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bold 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Edmond - This is the definitive single family home rental you have been looking for.

The value of this home comes from the sheer amount you get for the price. 3 healthy sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, a walk-in laundry room, a comfortable utilitarian kitchen, wide dining room, and a huge living room fit with a wet bar and a stone backed fireplace; its an amazing place to host!

The home also comes standard with a two car powered garage and a gorgeous backyard patio attached to a backyard with an amazing yard.

Schedule your personal viewing today!

(RLNE5743299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Pheasant Run have any available units?
2905 Pheasant Run has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 2905 Pheasant Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Pheasant Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Pheasant Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 2905 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Pheasant Run does offer parking.
Does 2905 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 2905 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 2905 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
