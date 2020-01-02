2905 Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bold 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Edmond - This is the definitive single family home rental you have been looking for.



The value of this home comes from the sheer amount you get for the price. 3 healthy sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, a walk-in laundry room, a comfortable utilitarian kitchen, wide dining room, and a huge living room fit with a wet bar and a stone backed fireplace; its an amazing place to host!



The home also comes standard with a two car powered garage and a gorgeous backyard patio attached to a backyard with an amazing yard.



Schedule your personal viewing today!



(RLNE5743299)