Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres.



$5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn)



$5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing.



Cannabis Industry friendly. The landlord is open to dispensary, cultivation, or warehouse usage for the cannabis industry. Ask us about our Green friendly terms.



Increase of power amperage to the site is available dependent on terms.



*School information is N/A