2209 Foxfire

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Cute 3 Bed Home in Edmond - 2 weeks free off first months rent!! Don't miss this charming home in Edmond schools. Nice updates such as granite counter tops, wood flooring and all new paint throughout. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Master suite has a walk in closet and walk in shower. The other bath is a shower tub combo. Large backyard with covered patio and storage building. Call for a showing today.



For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com



(RLNE5795316)