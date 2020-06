Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

N Edmond home for Lease - Open house MONDAY JUNE 9TH FROM 530 TO 630PM. Size-able Edmond home perfect for large family or someone needing space. Corner lot home, park-like backyard and 2 car garage with storm shelter. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Private mother in law suite with attached bath on the opposite side of the home. Kitchen has double ovens, and granite counter tops. Ready for occupancy! Professional Photos coming soon!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5840186)