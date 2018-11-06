All apartments in Edmond
Edmond, OK
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1109 JUNO CIRCLE

1109 Juno Circle · (405) 313-6820
Location

1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK 73003
Valley Genes Kelly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 JUNO CIRCLE · Avail. Jul 10

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot. Gas log fireplace, storage thru-out, 20 of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and 1 has double closets, large kitchen/dining and/or living/dining areas, built-in desk in kitchen, utility room. Refrigerator stays (unwarranted). Fenced yard with a covered patio. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or YourOKCRentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
No pets
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove. Fridge included in as is condition.
Interior: Fireplace, walk-in closets, utility room
Exterior: Fenced yard, patio, corner lot
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: Off S Kelly and 15th. Go N. on Kelly to Val Genes Rd., W. to Mercury Cir, N to Juno Cir, E. to home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4841535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

