1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot. Gas log fireplace, storage thru-out, 20 of the bedrooms have walk-in closets and 1 has double closets, large kitchen/dining and/or living/dining areas, built-in desk in kitchen, utility room. Refrigerator stays (unwarranted). Fenced yard with a covered patio. Edmond Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or YourOKCRentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

No pets

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove. Fridge included in as is condition.

Interior: Fireplace, walk-in closets, utility room

Exterior: Fenced yard, patio, corner lot

Mechanical: Garage door lift

Directions: Off S Kelly and 15th. Go N. on Kelly to Val Genes Rd., W. to Mercury Cir, N to Juno Cir, E. to home.



(RLNE4841535)