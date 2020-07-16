Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1017 S Neptune Road Available 08/01/20 Lots of Updates in Central Edmond! - This home is located in Kelly Park at N Kelly Ave and E 15th Street.



New Paint Inside & Out! Living room has lots of windows and a great stone fireplace. Updated countertops in the kitchen with a new stainless range + dishwasher. All bedrooms have new ceiling fans, and both bathrooms have new showers! Large master bedroom. Fenced yard.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Detached Garage

Edmond Schools: Sunset/Heartland/Santa Fe



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE5005165)