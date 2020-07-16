All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1017 S Neptune Road

1017 South Neptune Road · No Longer Available
Location

1017 South Neptune Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Valley Genes Kelly Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1017 S Neptune Road Available 08/01/20 Lots of Updates in Central Edmond! - This home is located in Kelly Park at N Kelly Ave and E 15th Street.

New Paint Inside & Out! Living room has lots of windows and a great stone fireplace. Updated countertops in the kitchen with a new stainless range + dishwasher. All bedrooms have new ceiling fans, and both bathrooms have new showers! Large master bedroom. Fenced yard.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Detached Garage
Edmond Schools: Sunset/Heartland/Santa Fe

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE5005165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S Neptune Road have any available units?
1017 S Neptune Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S Neptune Road have?
Some of 1017 S Neptune Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S Neptune Road currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S Neptune Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S Neptune Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 S Neptune Road is pet friendly.
Does 1017 S Neptune Road offer parking?
Yes, 1017 S Neptune Road offers parking.
Does 1017 S Neptune Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 S Neptune Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S Neptune Road have a pool?
No, 1017 S Neptune Road does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S Neptune Road have accessible units?
No, 1017 S Neptune Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S Neptune Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 S Neptune Road has units with dishwashers.
