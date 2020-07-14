All apartments in Gahanna
Walnut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Walnut Creek

5930 Sunbury Rd · (614) 808-8027
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Location

5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4690-103 · Avail. Aug 13

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 4690-105 · Avail. now

$857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 4655-209 · Avail. now

$857

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4690-307 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 4610-301 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 4685-112 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Tour Our Community

When you think about location, this should be at the top of your list! Easy access to 161, 270, 670 and only minutes from Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place. From this location you can be anywhere you want to be within 15-20 minutes! The Reserve at Walnut Creek offers 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom suites with 9 foot ceilings, white trim woodwork and doors, black appliance packages and lots of upgraded interior finishes! The property offers all of the amenities to keep you busy and have an inviting place for family and friends to visit while being a place you can be proud to call home!

Stop by today to reserve your new home at The Reserve at Walnut Creek, we are confident you will fall in love at first sight!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per person
Deposit: $500.00 to one months rent - based on credit and rental history
Move-in Fees: $99.00 Administration Fee due at time of applying
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500 for the 1st pet - $100 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 per month / per pet
restrictions: 200 lbs weight limit - Combined. Pet Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Sharpeis, Wolf Hybrids or in any combinations of Mixed Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking / Rent-able Garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Creek have any available units?
Walnut Creek has 9 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Walnut Creek have?
Some of Walnut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Creek is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is Walnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Creek offers parking.
Does Walnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Creek has a pool.
Does Walnut Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Walnut Creek has accessible units.
Does Walnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Walnut Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walnut Creek has units with air conditioning.
