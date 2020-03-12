All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 405 Lytton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
405 Lytton Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

405 Lytton Way

405 Lytton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

405 Lytton Way, Gahanna, OH 43230
Hunters Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Lytton Way have any available units?
405 Lytton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
Is 405 Lytton Way currently offering any rent specials?
405 Lytton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Lytton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Lytton Way is pet friendly.
Does 405 Lytton Way offer parking?
Yes, 405 Lytton Way offers parking.
Does 405 Lytton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Lytton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Lytton Way have a pool?
Yes, 405 Lytton Way has a pool.
Does 405 Lytton Way have accessible units?
No, 405 Lytton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Lytton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Lytton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Lytton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Lytton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Parking
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University