/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
219 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Farms
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
411 Kamilah Lane
411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
The Somerset - Unit E3 About The Parc The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
85 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Blendon Woods
4129 Stockade Place
4129 Stockade Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1608 sqft
Showings for this property will begin August 1st, 2020. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom multi-level home, located in the Cherrybottom Village neighborhood of Columbus, feeds into the Westerville City School District.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Wexmoor
3552 Halpern Street
3552 Halpern Street, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Schedule a Showing now, This One Will Go Fast!!! Recently Updated Single Family home featuring garage, concrete patio, and unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$817
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
314 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Strawberry Farms
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Similar Pages
Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGahanna Accessible ApartmentsGahanna Apartments with BalconyGahanna Apartments with Garage
Gahanna Apartments with GymGahanna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGahanna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGahanna Apartments with ParkingGahanna Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH